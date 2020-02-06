Still thinking of him. Bethenny Frankel shared a sweet tribute to her late boyfriend, Dennis Shields, on what would have been his 53rd birthday

“Happy Birthday Dennis … Thinking of you today and every day,” the 49-year-old Real Housewives of New York City alum began alongside a series of photos of Shields on Thursday, February 6. “It’s been tough recently because the world lost another legend and so many innocent lives. You are gone but never will be forgotten. You are missed. You are constantly quoted. You are one of a kind. … We miss you.”

Shields was found dead of an apparent prescription drug overdose at his apartment in Trump Tower in New York City in August 2018. The late businessman dated Frankel on and off for years, even proposing to the reality star before his untimely passing. Frankel has since moved on with boyfriend Paul Bernon.

“We are in good hands with Paul, who you would like and respect and vice versa,” Frankel wrote. “He looks out for us and is very caring. You always said I would find someone who would take care of me.”

The Bravo personality was first publicly spotted with Bernon in October 2018. A year later, an insider told Us Weekly in that the couple was house-hunting.

Frankel went on to assure Shields that her 9-year-old daughter, Bryn, whom she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, “is still ‘sweet as sugar’” as Shields always said.

“She misses your blindfolded food tasting contests and leaving trails of chocolate chips,” Frankel wrote on Thursday. “You were right about @biggysmallz being the greatest dogs. Bryn tells everyone: ‘Dennis has had more than 30 dogs and says he has never met sweeter dogs.’”

