Anywhere that Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, go is sure to be a good time like Mars Hollywood.

Beyoncé, 42, and Jay-Z, 54, are staples at the cocktail lounge in Los Angeles with a special fondness for the venue’s private lockers.

Mars Hollywood, tucked inside the historic Citizen News building at trendy hotspot Mother Wolf, offers private liquor lockers where members can rent one of 64 spaces to store rare bottles. Membership starts at $5,000 per year and the fee covers $2,500 to rent a locker and another $2,500 to stock it with certain bottles.

“We added the liquor-locker program really out of demand,” restaurateur Giancarlo Pagani told Forbes in January. “Our top clientele at Mother Wolf come in frequently and ask us to stock products for them.”

