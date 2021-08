Hope Solo

The outspoken goalie for the U.S. women’s soccer team admitted she was drunk during a August 22 appearance on The Today Show while drunk following the team’s August 2008 win against Brazil at the Beijing Olympics.

In an interview with ESPN Magazine she recalled, “When we were done partying, we got out of our dresses, got back into our stadium coats, and, at 7 a.m. with no sleep, went on The Today Show drunk.”