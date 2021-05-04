Divorce

Bill Gates and Melinda Gates’ Relationship Timeline: Revisit Their Biggest Moments After Divorce Announcement

By
Bill Melinda Gates Most Memorable Moments
 Dave Weaver/AP/Shutterstock
7
2 / 7
podcast
LTG_Immunity3Pack_WomenDiverse_600x338

1994

The couple married on the Hawaiian island of Lanai on New Year’s Day.

Back to top