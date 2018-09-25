Bill Cosby walked out of court in handcuffs after being sentenced on Tuesday, September 25, to three to 10 years in prison for sexual assaulting Andrea Constand.

The disgraced actor, 81, remained silent as he left the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania, to be transported to state prison. He removed his suit jacket prior to being cuffed and exited in a white button-down shirt, suspenders and pants.

Cosby’s spokesperson, Andrew Wyatt, addressed reporters outside of the courtroom after the hearing.

“Mr. Cosby is doing great. And Mr. Cosby knows that God is watching over him. He knows that these are lies,” Wyatt said, via CNN. “They persecuted Jesus and look what happened. I’m not saying Mr. Cosby is Jesus, but we know what this country has done to black men for centuries. So Mr. Cosby is doing fine. He is holding up well. And everybody who wants to say anything negative, you’re a joke as well.”

See more photos below of Cosby after his court appearance.