Blake Lively and sister Robyn Lively have a tight-knit bond.

The siblings have a 16-year age gap, but Robyn said her relationship with Blake has “only gotten richer and fuller” as the years have passed. In addition to both of the ladies working as actresses, they are also married with families of their own, which has expanded their bond.

“There’s a significant age gap which feels almost nonexistent because she’s now a mom. We have so many similarities,” Robyn told Fox News in August 2022. “Our relationship is on a deeper level. We used to help each other with our projects and lines, things like that. Now we’re doing the mom thing together.”

Blake shares four kids with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, while Robyn and husband Bart Johnson have three children together.

Robyn joked that she “genuinely” feels like she “gave birth” to Blake’s kids because of her close bond with them, adding, “And vice versa. We’re like, ‘Your children are mine, too.”

Robyn and Blake are half-siblings from their mother Elaine Lively’s marriages to Ronald Otis and Ernie Lively, respectively. In addition to their youngest child, Robyn, Elaine and Ronald also welcomed daughter Lori and son Jason before their divorce. Talent manager Elaine married actor Ernie, who adopted her three older children, in 1979. The couple went on to have son Eric before welcoming the baby of their brood, Blake.

They may be a blended family, but Blake previously told the New York Post she doesn’t like thinking of her sibling that way. “There’s nothing about our relationship that’s half,” she said about Robyn in October 2014. “She’s my sister; we’re best friends.”

It’s no secret that Blake adores her siblings, mother and late father, and she has even referred to working in Hollywood as the “family business.” It’s clear she’s modeled her own life and large family after her upbringing.

“I never knew what I wanted to do for a living but I knew I wanted to have a lot of kids because I had come from a big family,” Blake exclusively told Us Weekly in 2014, two years after tying the knot with her husband. “So it was always important to me.”

