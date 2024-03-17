A typical day for Bob the Drag Queen on Madonna’s Celebration Tour begins with post-travel R&R.

“Travel can get exhausting, but it’s worth it when I’m able to live out my dream in front of thousands of fans each night,” the RuPaul’s Drag Race season 8 winner, 37, exclusively shared in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

Bob (real name Christopher Delmar Caldwell) has joined Madonna at several Celebration Tour dates since it kicked off in October 2023. On this particular day in the life, Bob geared up for a performance in Sweden by enjoying some alone time after exploring Stockholm.

“After going for a 30-minute walk in the city, I unpack and make myself comfortable in [my] hotel room,” Bob told Us.

Once at the concert venue, Bob gets ready for the show. “I exclusively use my beauty brand BOMO’s eye shadow palette Pretty/Funny to transform into one of the daintiest women you will ever see,” the TV personality shared.

Scroll down to follow Bob through a day in the life: