Madonna took a little tumble on stage during her Celebration Tour in Seattle.

A dancer tripped while dragging Madonna, 65, across the stage in a chair during her show at the Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, February 18, sending the singer to the ground.

Like a true professional, Madonna continued to belt out the lyrics to her 1986 track “Open Your Heart” while rolling over to her stomach on the stage. She laughed before getting back on her feet without missing a beat.

Madonna’s Celebration Tour was originally scheduled to kick off in July 2023, but the concerts were pushed back after she was hospitalized with a bacterial infection in June 2023. The tour eventually began in London last fall and has made its fair share of headlines since.

In January, Madonna sang “Happy Birthday” to her daughter Mercy James, 18, while performing at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, encouraging fans to sing along. (Madonna is also the mother of daughter Lourdes Leon, 27, with ex Carlos Leon and son Rocco Ritchie, 23, with ex-husband Guy Ritchie. She adopted son David Banda, 18, and twins Stella and Estere, both 11.)

She’s also raised eyebrows for her tardiness at her own shows, landing her in legal trouble again in January. (She previously faced similar lawsuits in 2019 and 2020.)

Michael Fellows and Jonathan Hadden sued Madonna after attending her show at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on December 13, 2023. Per their court filing, the concert was advertised to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET, but Madonna didn’t hit the stage until “between 10:45 p.m. and 11:00 p.m.”

The men accused Madonna, promoter Live Nation and the venue of “unconscionable, unfair and/or deceptive trade practices.” They also alleged that the show ended around 1 a.m., which led to “limited public transportation, limited ride-sharing and/or increased public and private transportation costs.”

The pair called out Madonna’s “long history of arriving and starting her concerts late,” specifically with her 2015-2016 Rebel Heart Tour and 2019-2020 Madame X Tour. They are seeking “damages, statutory damages, treble damages, exemplary damages, costs and attorneys’ fees,” as well as a trial by jury.

Following news of the lawsuit, representatives for Live Nation and Madonna’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, weighed in with a joint statement.

“The shows opened in North America at Barclays in Brooklyn as planned, with the exception of a technical issue Dec. 13 during soundcheck,” read the January statement, according to CNN. “This caused a delay that was well documented in press reports at the time. We intend to defend this case vigorously.”