January 2015

Gordon and a friend found Bobbi Kristina facedown in a bathtub in the couple’s Georgia home on January 31, 2015. Gordon started CPR while waiting for medical personnel. Doctors later placed Bobbi Kristina in a medically induced coma. Weeks later, Gordon said he “desperately” tried to visit his fiancée at the hospital but claimed her family would not let him. In response, Bobby’s lawyer told Us, “Mr. Gordon was offered an opportunity to potentially visit Bobbi Kristina and he declined to meet the terms of any possible visit.”