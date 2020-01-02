January 2020

Gordon died on New Year’s Day in 2020 from an apparent drug overdose. “It’s been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed firsthand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential,” his attorney said in a statement to Us.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).