Off the market! Bobby Bones announced his engagement to girlfriend Caitlin Parker on Sunday, October 11.

The radio personality, 40, shared several photos from the special moment in Nashville on his Instagram page. In the romantic shots, Bones was seen getting down on one knee to ask for Parker’s hand in marriage. Singer Mat Kearney was on hand to perform.

“I am the luckiest,” Bones captioned the sweet post. “I waited so long for the right one. And it payed [sic] off. Surprised her with a secret proposal in the barn in the backyard. After she said yes, our song ‘Nothing Left to Lose’ by Mat Kearney was playing outside. And it was @matkearney playing it.”

The Dancing With the Stars season 27 winner continued, “She said it was at Mat’s concert during this song that she knew I was the one for her. So lucky he played it again for only us tonight. I’m so happy I get [to] marry [the] love of my life.”

In an Instagram post of her own, 28-year-old Parker wrote: “I get to marry the best man I’ve ever known. Bobby surprised me with the most amazing proposal in the barn in our back yard which was immediately followed by a live performance of @matkearney singing our song.”

Parker added, “I am in shock and feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I’m so in love & so happy.”

Bones met Parker in 2019 while visiting pal Lauren Alaina on the set of Dancing With the Stars. The bride-to-be’s friend works within ABC’s public relations department and she joined her pal for a taping of the competition series, during which she crossed paths with the American Idol mentor.

Before finding love with Parker, Bones was in a relationship with country singer Lindsay Ell. The exes announced their split in October 2017 after more than a year together. They broke up because of the stress the romance took on the 31-year-old “Critical” artist’s career.

“I’ve been dating Lindsay for over a year. We’ve known each other a few years,” he said on the Bobby Bones Show at the time. “We started dating and I was like, ‘We probably should think about this before we date because it could hurt your career. Other radio stations, Spotify, they’re going to hold it against you that you’re dating me. I don’t even know these people but they’re going to hold it against you.’ And they did.”