August 2014

Surprise! After a two-year engagement, the couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Chateau Miraval, France. Jolie’s veil was decorated with drawings from her kids, who all played a special part in the big day. “It was important to us that the day was relaxed and full of laughter,” the couple told Hello! magazine. “It was such a special day to share with our children and a very happy time for our family.”