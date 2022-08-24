Leaving a Legacy

“Brad always dreamed of leaving Miraval to the children as part of the family legacy,” an insider exclusively told Us in August 2022, noting that his family has remained a top priority since his and Jolie’s September 2016 split.

The Oklahoma native’s efforts to stay in contact with the kids, however, hasn’t eased his tension with the Unbroken director. “Angelina is angry that the public adores Brad so much when she feels he was very unkind to her,” the source said, pointing out that Pitt, meanwhile, has been “open and honest about his journey.”