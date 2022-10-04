The Alleged NDA

In a complaint filed in October 2022, Jolie claimed that she did give Pitt the opportunity to buy out her share of the winery, but he would only agree to do so if she signed a nondisclosure agreement “that would have contractually prohibited her from speaking outside of court about Pitt’s physical and emotional abuse of her and their children.” When she refused to do so, Pitt allegedly “walked away from the deal.”

Jolie also detailed Pitt’s alleged abuse of her and their children on the September 2016 flight that led to her filing for divorce from the actor. “When one of the children verbally defended Jolie, Pitt lunged at his own child and Jolie grabbed him from behind to stop him,” her legal team alleged in the documents. “To get Jolie off his back, Pitt threw himself backwards into the airplane’s seats injuring Jolie’s back and elbow. The children rushed in and all bravely tried to protect each other. Before it was over, Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face. Some of the children pleaded with Pitt to stop. They were all frightened. Many were crying.”