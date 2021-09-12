The perfect pair! Brad Pitt and Bradley Cooper had a great time watching a tennis match at the U.S. Open together on Sunday, September 12.

The actors were photographed sitting side-by-side at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. Pitt, 57, wore a white hat and blue long-sleeve shirt, while Cooper, 46, sported a blue button-down and pants.

Their outing came nearly two years after the Oklahoma native credited Cooper with helping him getting a healthier lifestyle.

“I got sober because of this guy and every day has been happier ever since,” the Mr. and Mrs. Smith star said in January 2020 at the National Board of Review annual awards gala. “He’s a sweetheart. … I love you.”

The previous year, the Oscar winner told The New York Times that he entered Alcoholics Anonymous for a year and a half following his 2016 split from Angelina Jolie.

“I had taken things as far as I could take it, so I removed my drinking privileges,” Pitt, who shares Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 13, with the actress, 46, explained in September 2019. “You had all these men sitting around being open and honest in a way I have never heard. It was this safe space where there was little judgment, and therefore little judgment of yourself.”

The Golden Globe winner was “boozing or having a spliff or something” daily after leaving college, Pitt told GQ Style in 2017. “I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean, I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family.”

Cooper, for his part, told The Hollywood Reporter that he didn’t drink or do drugs “at all anymore,” explaining, “Being sober helps a great deal.”

The Silver Linings Playbook star went on to reflect on one of the moments that showed he needed to get sober. “I was at a party and deliberately bashed my head on the concrete floor … like, ‘Hey, look how tough I am!’” the Pennsylvania native recalled in 2012. “And I came up, and blood dripped down. And then I did it again. I spent the night at St. Vincent’s Hospital with a sock of ice, waiting for them to stitch me up. … I realized I wasn’t going to live up to my potential, and that scared the hell out of me. I thought, ‘Wow, I’m actually gonna ruin my life; I’m really gonna ruin it.’”

Keep scrolling to see Cooper and Pitt watching Daniil Medvedev win the Sunday tennis match.