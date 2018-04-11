Brad Pitt Heads to L.A. Dodgers Game After Reports of His New Romance

Did someone get him some cracker jacks? Brad Pitt seemed to be in great spirits while attending a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game in L.A. on Tuesday, April 10.

The Allied actor, 54, was all smiles as he cheered on the team while they played the Oakland Athletics.

Although Pitt went to the game solo, he does have a new woman in his life, Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Neri Oxman. “Brad is absolutely smitten by her,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Their chemistry is off the charts.”

The Oscar winner and the architectural designer, 42, have been quietly dating since last fall. She is the first woman he has been linked to since his high-profile split from Angelina Jolie in September 2016.

