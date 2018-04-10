Since his split from Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt has maintained a low dating profile, but the 54-year-old actor appears to have a new lady in his life named Neri Oxman.

The Oscar nominee has reportedly struck up a friendship and been spending time with the 42-year-old professor and architect.

Here’s five things to know about Pitt’s new gal pal:

She’s From Israel

Oxman was born in Haifa, Israel. The designer, whose father is American and mother is Israeli, previously told Surface magazine that her childhood home was “funky” and creative.

She Works at MIT

In addition to her role as professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Oxman founded the Mediated Matter research group at MIT’s Media Lab in 2010. According to the website, the Mediated Matter research group “focuses on nature-inspired design and design-inspired nature” and reaches the “intersection of computational design, digital fabrication, materials science, and synthetic biology.”

She’s Been Married Before

The architect was previously married to Argentine composer Osvaldo Golijov. Osman told Surface magazine in June 2016 that her ex had an “incredible influence” on her work.

Her Work Has Been Featured at the MOMA

Oxman’s work has been displayed at multiple museums, including the Museum of Modern Art, The San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, the Boston Museum of Fine Arts, the Smithsonian Institution and the Boston Museum of Science.

She’s Highly-Awarded

Oxman has won various awards including the MIT Collier Medal in 2016, the American Institute of Architects Women in Design Award in 2014, the Vilcek Prize in 2014 and the Earth Award for Future Crucial Design in 2009.

