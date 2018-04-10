Brad Pitt Is ‘Absolutely Smitten’ With MIT Professor Neri Oxman

The secret’s out! Brad Pitt has a new woman in his life: Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Neri Oxman.

“Brad’s absolutely smitten by her,” a Pitt source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Their chemistry is off the charts.”

Since last fall, Hollywood’s most eligible bachelor, 54, has been quietly dating the award-winning architectural designer, 42, after admiring a line of her 3D-printed chaise lounges at MIT, where she teaches media arts and sciences at the Massachusetts school’s Media Lab. Oxman is the first person to whom Pitt has been linked since his headline-making split from Angelina Jolie in September 2016.

“They got romantically involved almost right away,” the insider tells Us. “He’s been going to great length to make sure he’s not spotted by prying eyes.”

Still, that hasn’t stopped Pitt and Oxman from taking secret trips. “Brad and Neri have traveled together internationally on several occasions,” the source reveals, noting that the new couple went to the Design Indaba conference in South Africa in February. (The professor was a featured speaker at the event.)

Though a second Pitt source claims “this is solely a professional relationship [and] there’s nothing more to it as of now,” the first insider calls that story a cover-up: “They are very much a couple.”

Meanwhile, the actor-director and Jolie, 42, are still working out the details of their divorce settlement. A source told Us in February that the parents of Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9, are trying to keep the case “private and they want things to be amicable.”

