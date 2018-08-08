Is Brad Pitt getting ready to fight back? The actor headed to back-to-back meetings with his legal team on Tuesday, August 7, the same day that his estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, filed court documents seeking more child support.

Pitt, 54, stepped out in Los Angeles in a white T-shirt, gray pants, white sneakers and his trusty newsboy cap. He wore a pair of aviator sunglasses and a crossbody bag that appeared to hold a folder of papers.

“He sat in his car for four to five minutes before getting out once his driver had parked,” an eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively. “[He] seemed tense. It was as though he had the weight of the world on his mind.”

The Oscar winner arrived at one office building shortly after 10 a.m. He then went straight to a second meeting at a nearby location around 1 p.m. He left that appointment about two and a half hours later.

