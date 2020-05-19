Abut That Butterfly Post

After Fox was spotted with the rapper, Green wrote a cryptic post via Instagram. “Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it,” he captioned a photo of a butterfly on Saturday, May 16. Many assumed it was a dig at Fox, who has butterfly tattoos, but that wasn’t his intention.

“The pictures of Colson and Megan came out yesterday on her birthday — and I put out a post on my Instagram and it wasn’t meant to be cryptic in the way that it was read and the way it was received,” he revealed on the podcast.