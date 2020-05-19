Abut That Butterfly Post
After Fox was spotted with the rapper, Green wrote a cryptic post via Instagram. “Eventually butterflies get bored sitting on a flower for too long. They start feeling smothered. It’s a great big world and they want to experience it,” he captioned a photo of a butterfly on Saturday, May 16. Many assumed it was a dig at Fox, who has butterfly tattoos, but that wasn’t his intention.
“The pictures of Colson and Megan came out yesterday on her birthday — and I put out a post on my Instagram and it wasn’t meant to be cryptic in the way that it was read and the way it was received,” he revealed on the podcast.Back to top