1993

Spears and Aguilera were both cast on the kid’s variety show in 1993, alongside other future A-listers like Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Keri Russell. “It was a really good time,” the fragrance mogul told Entertainment Tonight in July 2018. “It was a great time. It was probably one of the most special times in my life, The Mickey Mouse Club.” Three months later, Aguilera echoed those sentiments, telling ET that “[there] was just such a talented and special magic in the air” on set.