Taking time for herself. Britney Spears is engaging in some well-deserved self-care following her emotional conservatorship hearing on Wednesday, June 23.

“Mental and physical health comes before anything at this point,” the singer, 39, wrote in her Instagram Stories on Monday, June 28. The Crossroads star reposted a video her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, shared of the couple working out together.

The “Lucky” songstress and the personal trainer, 27, flew to Hawaii right after Spears’ courtroom address last week so that the Louisiana native would have plenty of time to relax after her devastating testimony.

“Sam made sure his schedule was clear the week after the hearing to be there for her 100 percent and support her,” an insider told Us Weekly after the hearing. “She’s been super emotional so he’s making sure she’s loved and treating her like a princess.”

In another Instagram post, the former X Factor judge shared a video montage of her activities in Hawaii. “I’m driving the cheapest car known to mankind but it’s pretty fun,” she wrote. “I like the sound of the ocean at night and I like hearing people laughing from my balcony … there’s a togetherness here and it’s endless!!!”

She added that there was “more to come” and “more to share,” seemingly acknowledging the widespread fan support she’s received since her testimony. “GOD BLESS YOU ALL!!!!” she concluded. “Here’s to Maui.”

Several of her celebrity supporters commented on the post, expressing their support for the “Everytime” singer enjoying a peaceful vacation. “LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN,” wrote Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, while Troye Sivan commented, “We loooove you Britney.” Chrishell Stause added: “Love seeing you smile — hopefully many more to come very soon.”

While in Maui, the couple have been enjoying low-key activities like swimming and tanning, in addition to taking in the gorgeous views from their room at a resort they love. “They’re cooking delicious food, and eating fresh and healthy meals,” the insider told Us. “She’s eating clean and working out with Sam as a form of detox to help her body mentally and spiritually.”

During her testimony, one of the many accusations the Grammy winner made was that her conservators were preventing her from getting married and having another child. (She shares sons Sean Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, whom she divorced in 2007.)

“I would like to progressively move forward, and I want to have the real deal,” she told the court. “I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby.”

