Staying strong! Britney Spears walked the red carpet at the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards days after she skipped a court hearing over her dad Jamie Spears’ conservatorship.

The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer, 37, was accompanied by her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, as she attended the ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday, September 20. The Iran native, 25, was honored with the award for Outstanding Achievement in Fitness at the event.

The second annual Daytime Beauty Awards came two days after the “Toxic” singer skipped a court hearing on Wednesday, September 18. The hearing was to reevaluate her dad’s status as her conservator, a role he’s had since 2008. Though Jamie stepped down as Britney’s conservator earlier this month and was replaced by her current care manager, Jodi Montomgery, the 67-year-old is expected to resume his duties when Montgomery’s temporary conservatorship ends in January 2020.

A source told Us Weekly before the hearing that Britney wanted her father removed “immediately” as the conservator of her estate, which is valued at more than $100 million. Her mom, Lynne Spears, who doesn’t want the job, “feels it’s in Britney’s best interests” if the conservator is a “neutral third party,” according to the insider.

“Jamie isn’t opposed to being removed as conservator of Britney as the person, but will fight any attempt to remove him as conservator of her estate,” a second source told Us. “Britney’s finances were in shambles before Jamie took over. She was approaching bankruptcy in 2007.”

According to court documents obtained by Us, Jamie was asked to send payments to Montgomery at the hearing, which signals that he’s still in charge of his daughter’s finances.

In August, Britney’s ex-husband Kevin Federline was granted a restraining order against Jamie on behalf of the former couple’s sons, Sean Preston, 13, and Jayden James, 12. The restraining order, which was granted with no opposition from Jamie, prohibits the grandfather from coming near the boys for three years. The conditions also state that an adult that the former backup dancer, 41, approves of — who cannot be Jamie — must be present when the boys are with their mother. Federline filed for the restraining order after an alleged altercation between Jamie and Preston.

“Britney had the boys at Jamie’s condo on the evening of August 24. Jamie and Sean Preston got into an argument. Sean Preston felt unsafe and locked himself into a room. Jamie broke into the room and shook Sean Preston,” a source told Us in August about the incident that prompted the DJ to report Jamie’s behavior to the police.

Ventura County District Attorney Gregory D. Totten confirmed in a news release on Tuesday, September 17, that “criminal charges will not be filed” against Jamie after Federline’s police report.

“The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office investigated allegations involving child abuse by Mr. Spears,” the statement continued. “After reviewing the evidence, there is insufficient proof that a criminal offense was committed by Mr. Spears.”

The former professional wrestler and the “Lucky” singer, who split in 2007 after two years of marriage, changed their custody agreement earlier this month. Under the new arrangement, the DJ will have custody of Preston and Jayden 70 percent of the time, while the “Everytime” songstress will get 30 percent custodial rights. The two previously had a 50-50 agreement, which had been in place since their divorce.

Britney and Asghari, who met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016, have been dating for almost three years.

