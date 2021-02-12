Amber Benson

“Buffy was a toxic environment, and it starts at the top,” Benson, who played Tara on the series, tweeted. “@AllCharisma is speaking truth and I support her 100%. There was a lot of damage done during that time and many of us are still processing it twenty plus years later. #IStandWithRayFisher #IStandWithCharismaCarpenter.”

Carpenter responded to her message on February 10, writing, “I love you. Your courage and support has proven to be a powerful inspiration and safe harbor.”