Buffy’s Sarah Michelle Gellar, Michelle Trachtenberg and More React to Charisma Carpenter’s Joss Whedon Allegations

Sarah Michelle Gellar Michelle Trachtenberg and More React to Joss Whedon Allegations
Amber Benson

Buffy was a toxic environment, and it starts at the top,” Benson, who played Tara on the series, tweeted. “@AllCharisma is speaking truth and I support her 100%. There was a lot of damage done during that time and many of us are still processing it twenty plus years later. #IStandWithRayFisher #IStandWithCharismaCarpenter.”

Carpenter responded to her message on February 10, writing, “I love you. Your courage and support has proven to be a powerful inspiration and safe harbor.”

