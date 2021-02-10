Battle of the vampires! Sarah Michelle Gellar’s daughter, Charlotte, weighed in on which Buffy the Vampire Slayer love interest is the best: Angel or Spike.

Gellar, 43, exclusively told Us Weekly that her children, Charlotte, 11, and Rocky, 8, who she shares with husband Freddie Prinze Jr., have very different reactions to the show after starting it during the coronavirus pandemic.

Charlotte has embraced seeing her mom’s character, Buffy Summers, smooching one of the leading men — Angel was played by David Boreanaz and Spike was played by James Marsters — while Rocky shies away from the on-camera kissing.

“My daughter doesn’t care because she loves like Buffy and Angel,” Gellar told Us on Tuesday, February 9, while promoting her partnership with Subaru to raise money for Feeding America, revealing Charlotte is team Angel over Spike. “But my son is at the age where it’s all shame, shame, I know your name.”

The Cruel Intentions star noted that it “doesn’t matter who is kissing,” saying that Rocky wants nothing to do with PDA.

“It could be a cartoon person kissing and he does not want to see kissing scenes,” she said. “I don’t think it actually has anything to do with it being me. I just think in general he doesn’t want to see them.”

The Crazy Ones alum played the vampire slayer for seven seasons from 1997 to 2003. It wasn’t until the cast reunited for the show’s 20th anniversary in 2017 that Gellar revealed who she thinks Buffy should have ended up with between the brooding vamps.

“People ask who I thought was Buffy’s ultimate and I get a lot of hate and a lot of death threats — seriously,” Gellar told Entertainment Weekly in March 2017. “There was something so beautiful to me about the Buffy and Angel story. I think that Spike understood a different part of who Buffy was and I think she needed to understand that and discover. But for me as Buffy, I think Angel.”

A year later, the I Know What You Did Last Summer actress told Us that although she loved playing the California teen, she was not sure a reboot was a good idea.

“You know, you don’t mess with something that works,” she said in October 2018. “I think that was the beauty of Buffy was that the story was about the horrors of adolescences and manifested in sexual monsters, and well, you know, being an adult is horrific too. I think it’s a different story now.”

While Gellar might have hung up her stake as the slayer, she has kept herself busy helping others. In fact, the actress teamed up with Subaru this month to help those who are struggling with hunger amid the pandemic.

“I think that this is an extremely hard time for everybody, myself included, but when you hear statistics, like, one in four children don’t know where their next meal is coming from, that’s frightening,” Gellar told Us on Tuesday. “No child should ever have to worry about food and, and it’s a basic human, right?”

The Ringer alum is raising awareness alongside Subaru, which is donating 100 million meals to Feeding America, in hopes that others will give anything they can.

“Honestly, it does [make] such a difference and you have this opportunity to change someone’s life with something like a really simple small donation,” she told Us, adding that $1 puts 10 meals on someone’s table.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi