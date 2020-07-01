Justice League star Ray Fisher has accused director Joss Whedon of acting inappropriately on the set of the 2017 DC film.

“Joss Whedon’s on-set treatment of the cast and crew of Justice League was gross, abusive, unprofessional and completely unacceptable,” the 32-year-old actor tweeted on Wednesday, July 1.

Fisher then called out Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, tweeting that Whedon, 56, was “enabled” by the producers.

“Accountability > Entertainment,” he wrote.

Two days earlier, Fisher shared footage from a 2017 Comic-Con panel in which he praised the Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator, who stepped in when initial Justice League director Zack Snyder wasn’t available for the movie’s reshoots due to a family tragedy.

“Joss is a great guy and Zack picked a good person to come in and finish up for him,” Fisher said in the clip next to costar Jason Momoa.

He subsequently declared, “I’d like to take a moment to forcefully retract every bit of this statement.”

Whedon, who cowrote the screenplay for Justice League and directed Marvel Studio’s The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron, has yet to publicly comment on Fisher’s claims. (Us Weekly reached out to a rep for Whedon.) Justice League also starred Momoa’s Aquaman, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, Ben Affleck’s Batman, Henry Cavill’s Superman and Ezra Miller’s the Flash.

After Snyder, 54, wasn’t able to complete his version of the superhero film, fans started a campaign titled “#ReleaseTheSnyderCut.” HBO Max and Warner Bro. Pictures announced in May that Snyder’s director’s cut of the movie would be available on HBO Max in 2021.

“I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized,” Snyder said in a press release. “Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality.”