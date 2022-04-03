Buzzzz-o-Meter: Stars Are Buzzing About This Fitness App

Spring is here, and the stars are already focused on looking good for summer. Hollywood is buzzing about the trendiest fitness apps and more.

Pretty Muscles in the workout app that has stars raving, including Maren Morris. The “Nervous” singer works with celebrity trainer Erin Oprea, who founded the app.

“I’ve never been a huge exercise fanatic but Erin Opera has made each workout tailored and thoughtful to my crazy lifestyle, and most of all, FUN,” Morris, 31, said in a testimonial on the Pretty Muscles website. “My body in the last year has changed so much, I constantly get asked what I do to maintain.”

Two months after the CMT Music Awards nominee welcomed her son Hayes, who she shares with husband Ryan Hurd, Oprea told Us Weekly that they were easing back into working out.

“I don’t want her to take every second like, ‘Oh my God, I gotta lose this weight.’ Enjoy the baby,” Oprea told Us in May 2020. “Let’s stay healthy, enjoy the baby, have an occasional cocktail, move your beautiful body and just try to enjoy the time and don’t feel that crazy pressure of the weight has to be off tomorrow. And so I really want her to enjoy the journey and not stress over it because one, there’s not [an end] date. So I was, like, let’s just kind of enjoy this time while working towards feeling our best.”

The same outlook is applied in her app, which features meal plans, workout games and community support.

Scroll down to see everything Hollywood is buzzing about this week: