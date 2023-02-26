Luxuriate like the stars! Whether that means going for glowing skin like Emma Roberts or getting cozy in a Camila Mendes-approved sweater, celebrities are all about rejuvenating vibes.

The Holidate star, 32, reaches for Ameon’s $220 Radiance Set when she wants to get her glow on. Though the skincare routine comes with a hefty price tag, this particular set features five products, including a “cryo ritual” to give yourself an A-list facial.

While Mendes is also big on skincare, she’s also invested in her wardrobe. The Riverdale star is a fan of Australian fashion label Emma Mulholland on Holiday and has been photographed wearing several pieces from the brand’s line — particularly the Happy Check Knit Sweater, which retails for $199.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Though there is no doubt A-listers have expensive taste, there are also options for those who want to lavish themselves in a lifestyle of luxury on a budget. For a wallet-friendly skincare option (and for a good cause!) follow Yellowstone actor Ian Bohen’s lead and grab the limited-edition Clean Impact AXD1 Body Scrub & Cleansing Bar. The soap not only promises to get you squeaky clean (at a mere $17), it also raises funds for the children’s art organization RxART.

Keep scrolling for every product and celeb hot spot stars are buzzing about this week: