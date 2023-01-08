Hello, decadence! Celebrities are all about treating themselves to the best of the best — and that starts with indulging in the finest food and drink while out on the town.

From landing a role to releasing a new hit single, there’s no better place for West Coast stars to celebrate their special moments than The Fleur Room in West Hollywood.

Kendall Jenner, Kevin Hart and more Hollywood A-listers have flocked to the reservations-only cocktail lounge to enjoy a night out with their loved ones, where they can indulge in expertly crafted beverages served in a lavish atmosphere. With an extensive champagne and curated spirits list, guests can choose from refreshments made with fresh juices, house-made syrups and infusions and elements of surprise like dramatic vapors and dry ice presentations, which are all elevated by the provocative ambiance of the lounge.

For East Coast dwelling celebs, there’s no better place for a night out than the garden rooftop at New York City’s The Highlight Room. Located on the Lower East Side of Manhattan, the popular spot is known for its skyline views and inviting menu.

Perched 16 stories above the intersection of Broome and Bowery, the high-end bar features a majestic tree spreading its branches across the room and outdoor terrace and encased glass windows on all sides. With unparalleled views of the New York skyline and a festive atmosphere perfect for any occasion, Julianne Moore is just one A-lister to name The Highlight Room as their favorite place to enjoy a nightcap.

If hosting a party or event at home is what’s on the books, stars look no further than The Caviar Co., which serves Israel-sourced Osetra caviar, a favorite of monarchs of the late 15th century. The delicate roe is so decedent that Paris Hilton served it to her guests during her 2021 wedding to Carter Reum.

Scroll down to see everything Hollywood is buzzing about this week: