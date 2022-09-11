Buzzzz-o-Meter: Stars Are Buzzing About This Beachfront Music Festival

Beach season isn’t over yet. Hollywood is buzzing about an oceanfront music festival.

Head to Asbury Park, New Jersey (the iconic city where Bruce Springsteen was discovered), for Sea.Hear.Now, where Stevie Nicks will headline on Saturday, September 17. There will be three stages across the Asbury waterfront with the likes of Aly & AJ, My Morning Jacket, Gary Clark Jr. and more playing before the “Edge of Seventeen” songstress graces the stage. Green Day is set to headline the following night and will be preceded by Shakey Graves, Cage the Elephant, Cortney Barnett and more throughout Sunday, September 18.

The music fest will set the vibe for the day with yoga sessions every morning and a surf contest throughout the weekend. Those who are night owls can enjoy late-night shows at legendary venues like The Stone Pony and The Wonder Bar.

