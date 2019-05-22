It’s all love for the Kardashian-Jenner family! Several members of Kylie Jenner’s famous clan came out to support her at the launch party for her new brand, Kylie Skin, on Tuesday, May 21.

Caitlyn Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian put on their pink ensembles, laced up their skates and had a blast at the 21-year-old entrepreneur’s Los Angeles pink-themed roller-skating bash. The event was the first public outing for the KKW Beauty founder, 38, since she and husband Kanye West welcomed son Psalm via surrogate on May 9.

While the famous clan successfully commingled at the party, things have not always been smooth between the Kardashians and Caitlyn, 69. The drama stemmed from Caitlyn’s 2017 memoir, Secrets of My Life, in which she said Kris, 63, “made her suppress her true self” during their marriage. (The Olympian transitioned in 2015.)

“Cait’s talking about the family but didn’t speak to them first,” a source told Us Weekly in April 2017. “They’re tired of being caught off guard. [They] want Caitlyn to be happy and share her experience, but also to be sensitive to Kris.”

However, Kim revealed in a January episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she and her sisters are in contact with the former triathlete again. “New year, drama free,” the Selfish author said. The Good American cofounder, for her part, added, “Let go and let’s just be in love.”

Kylie announced her new line of cleansers, moisturizers, exfoliators and more on May 10. “Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something i dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can’t believe I’m finally announcing! … So much love went into this. it all starts with skin.”

Kylie Skin officially launches on Wednesday, May 22, at 9 a.m. PT. For more from the brand’s jaw-dropping launch event, keep scrolling!