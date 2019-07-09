In Memoriam

Adam Sandler, Charles Esten and More Celebrities React to ‘Jessie’ Star Cameron Boyce’s Death

By
James Charles Adam Sandler, Charles Esten and More Celebrities React to ‘Jessie’ Star Cameron Boyce’s Death
 Kevin Mazur/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
20
21 / 20

James Charles

“Rest in Peace,” the YouTuber wrote in the comments section of Boyce’s last Instagram post.

Back to top