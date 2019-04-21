The world awoke on Sunday, April 21, to devastating news that more than 200 people were killed in a series of coordinated bombings in Sri Lanka, which targeted the country’s Roman Catholic minority on Easter.

According to The New York Times, the attacks concentrated on churches where Easter mass was being celebrated as well as hotels that are popular with foreign tourists. Celebrities flooded social media to express their sorrow and send their well wishes shortly after news broke.

“Please read if you have time, and think about including these people in your prayers tomorrow,” Mindy Kaling tweeted alongside a Washington Post article about the tragedy. “I’m Hindu, but Easter is one of the most moving and beautiful holidays. I do believe in the power of prayer, even from strangers half the world away.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted: “Absolutely horrific news from Sri Lanka. Canada strongly condemns the heinous attacks on Christians at churches and hotels. Our hearts & thoughts are with the families & loved ones of those killed and all those injured.”

“138 people have been killed in Sri Lanka, with more than 600 badly injured, in a terrorist attack on churches and hotels,” President Donald Trump wrote. “The United States offers heartfelt condolences to the great people of Sri Lanka. We stand ready to help!”

Singer Kaya Jones simply tweeted: “8 bombings throughout Sri Lanka. Over 207 killed. God have mercy on their souls.”

According to the Times, Sri Lanka’s government temporarily blocked “social media and messaging services, including Facebook and WhatsApp, to prevent the spread of misinformation online” following the attacks. The outlet reports that seven people have been arrested in connection to the attacks. The blasts wounded more than 450 people.

Scroll down to see more celebrity reactions.