Jennifer Lopez

The “Jenny From the Block” singer posted a selfie via Instagram showing off her killer abs in 2017. Some people accused Lopez of photoshopping the flawless photo but the star didn’t sit back in silence. “Omg … Just a smudge on the mirror … lol … not a photoshop,” she commented on the photo along with the hashtags, “#lordblessthehaters, #gymrat, #youshouldtryit, #wishtherewasphotoshopforhaters.”