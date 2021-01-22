RIP

Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost

Survivor Contestant Angie Jakusz Dead at 40 Following Battle With Cancer
Angie Jakusz

The Survivor alum died in New Orleans following a long battle with cancer on January 8. She was 40. “Angie was an incredibly passionate person with an extraordinary lust for life,” her loved ones wrote in an obituary published via Nola.com. “Whether she was sewing, painting, drawing, doing nail art or makeup, costuming, reading, snorkeling, scuba diving, traveling or just raising hell, she did it lovingly and with laser precision. She was a founding member of the New Orleans Noise Coalition and had been a contestant on season 10 of Survivor.”

