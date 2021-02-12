Brayden Smith

The five-time Jeopardy! champion, who competed on some of late host Alex Trebek’s final episodes, died at 24. “We are heartbroken to share that our dear Brayden Smith recently passed away unexpectedly,” his mom, Debbie Smith, tweeted on February 12. “We are so grateful that Brayden was able to live out his dream on @jeopardy.” The team behind the long-running game show shared a statement soon after, tweeting, “The JEOPARDY! family is heartbroken by the tragic loss of Brayden Smith. He was kind, funny and absolutely brilliant. Our deepest condolences go out to Brayden’s family. He will be missed.”