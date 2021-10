Chris Ayres

The Dragon Ball voice actor died on October 18 at the age of 56. Ayres’ girlfriend, Krystal LaPorte, confirmed his passing via Twitter, saying her world “went dark” when he died. “Christopher Owen Ayres passed away peacefully, held close by his mother, brother, and girlfriend,” she tweeted. The anime actor’s cause of death wasn’t immediately released, but he had been battling end-stage cardiac obstructive pulmonary disease since 2017.