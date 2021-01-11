Celebrity Deaths in 2021: Stars We’ve Lost

Deezer D

The actor, born Dearon Thompson, died on January 7 at the age of 55 after being found unresponsive at his Los Angeles home, TMZ reported. Deezer D was best known for playing nurse Malik McGrath on ER. Following his passing, many of his former costars including Noah Wyle paid tribute to him via social media. “I lost a dear friend yesterday,” Wyle wrote on January 8 via Instagram. “He was one of the most creative and charismatic men I’ve ever known and his gospel of positivity pulled us both up from many a dark place. I will miss him terribly.”