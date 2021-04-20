Jim Steinman

The iconic rock songwriter and producer died on April 19 at age 73. Steinman composed Meat Loaf’s 1977 debut album, Bat Out of Hell, considered one of the best-selling albums of all time with more than 50 million copies sold. He also wrote many popular songs, including Celine Dion’s “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now,” Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart” and Meat Loaf’s “I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).” The Connecticut state medical examiner confirmed Steinman’s death to Variety but did not announce the cause of death.