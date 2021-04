Prince Philip

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on April 9. The duke was released from the hospital in March after being admitted one month prior as a “precautionary measure” and undergoing a “successful” surgery for a preexisting condition.