Samuel E. Wright

The actor died at age 74, according to a Facebook announcement from the town of Montgomery, New York. Wright voiced Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid in 1989, signing Oscar-nominated hits such as “Kiss the Girl” and “Under the Sea.” He enjoyed a long stage career, even originating the part of Mufasa in The Lion King on Broadway, and cofounding the Hudson Valley Conservatory.

“Sam and his family have impacted countless Hudson Valley youth always inspiring them to reach higher and dig deeper to become the best version of themselves,” the town said in the statement. “On top of his passion for the arts and his love for his family, Sam was most known for walking into a room and simply providing PURE JOY to those he interacted with. He loved to entertain, he loved to make people smile and laugh and he loved to love.”