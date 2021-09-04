RIP

Willard Scott Dead at 87
Willard Scott

The former Today weatherman’s death was announced by Al Roker.

“We lost a beloved member of our @todayshow family this morning. Willard Scott passed peacefully at the age of 87 surrounded by family, including his daughters Sally and Mary and his lovely wife, Paris,” Roker captioned a photo of him and Scott on September 4. “He was truly my second dad and am where I am today because of his generous spirit. Willard was a man of his times, the ultimate broadcaster. There will never be anyone quite like him.”

Before he was a weatherman, he was a clown. Scott was known as Bozo the Clown in Washington, D.C., and he was also the original Ronald McDonald.

