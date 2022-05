Bruce MacVittie

The Law & Order alum and Broadway star died on May 7, his wife, Carol Ochs, confirmed to The New York Times. He was 65. MacVittie was best known for his recurring role as Danny Scalerico on The Sopranos and for his stage work, including serving as the understudy for the role of Bobby in Broadway’s American Buffalo, touring with the production in the U.S. and the U.K.