Cherry Valentine

George Ward, also known as Cherry Valentine from RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K., died of unspecified causes at the age of 28 in September.

“It is with the most heart-wrenching and deepest sadness to inform you that our George — Cherry Valentine — has tragically passed away,” a statement from the mental health nurse’s family told The Hollywood Reporter following his death. “This will come as a profound shock to most people & we understand there is no easy way for this to be announced. As his family, we are still processing his death and our lives will never be the same.”

The statement continued, “We understand how much he is loved and how many lives he has inspired and touched. All we ask is for your patience and your prayers in this time. We love you Georgie.”