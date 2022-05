Clay Jordan

The Survivor: Thailand runner-up died on May 19, his daughter, Shanda, confirmed via Facebook. He was 66. “Clay Brooks Jordan, my sweetheart of a Dad, went to heaven to meet Jesus and be reunited with his beautiful bride,” Shanda wrote at the time, referencing the death of Jordan’s wife earlier this year. “Andy and I are so heartbroken, but we get comfort from knowing they are together and he is no longer in pain. We love you, Dad! You will forever be my HERO!”