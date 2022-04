Estelle Harris

The Seinfeld alum and Toy Story voice actress died of natural causes at age 93.

“It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 p.m.,” her son Glen Harris told Deadline in a statement on April 2. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her. Her passion was her work and her work was her passion.”