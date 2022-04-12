Celebrity Deaths in 2022: Stars We’ve Lost

Gilbert Gottfried

The beloved comedian — best-known for his stand-up routines and voicing the parrot Iago in Aladdin — died at age 67 on April 12 “from Recurrent Ventricular Tachycardia due to Myotonic Dystrophy type II,” his publicist and friend Glenn Schwartz confirmed to Us Weekly.

Gottfried’s death was initially announced by his family via his Twitter account.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” the family shared. “In addition to being [one of] the most iconic voices in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honor.”