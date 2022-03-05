Johnny Brown

The Good Times alum died March 2 at age 84, his daughter, actress Sharon Brown, announced via Instagram.

“Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken,” Sharon wrote. “Barely able to breathe. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time because we need a minute to process the unthinkable. To articulate the depths of profound sadness.This is my mom’s husband for sixty one years, mine and JJ’s dad, Elijah and Levi’s Pop Pop, older brother to George and brother in law to Pat and extended family to Chris, Hihat, Damian and Derell. It’s too terrible. It will never not be. It’s a shock. He was literally snatched out of our lives. It’s not real for us yet. So there will be more to say but not now. Dad was the absolute best. We love him so very much.”

In addition to playing superintendent Nathan Bookman on the classic 1970s sitcom Good Times, the Broadway veteran also appeared on The Jeffersons and Martin.