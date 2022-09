Louise Fletcher

The One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest star, who’s performance as Nurse Ratched earned an Academy Award, died on September 23. She was 88.

Fletcher’s agent, David Schaul, confirmed to Deadline that the actress had passed away in her sleep at her Montdurausse, France, farmhouse. Fletcher is survived by sons John and Andrew, whom she shared with ex-husband Jerry Bick, granddaughter Emilee and sister Roberta Ray.