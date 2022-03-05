Tim Considine

The actor died at his home in Mar Vista, California on Friday, March 4. He was 81.

Disney confirmed Considine’s death. The actor found success in the 1950s as Spin Evans in The Adventures of Spin and Marty — a serial from the original Mickey Mouse Club. He also appeared in Hardy Boys serials as well as the 1959 Disney classic movie, The Shaggy Dog. In the 1960s, he spent five years on the comedy My Three Sons.

He is survived by son Christopher, brother John, wife Willett, sister Erin, and grandchildren Ethan and Tyler.